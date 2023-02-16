"Electric State of Mind": New ways of thinking with the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé

The switch to electromobility is not only the biggest upheaval in the histoy of the automotive industry from a technological point of view. It also brings completely new challenges from an emotional perspective, starting with familiar units of measurement and moving on to habits such as gearshifts and familiar noises, and finally to a completely different fuel.Change is a challenge for people. This is due to change often being associated with uncertainty, people are therefore inclined not to leave their own comfort zone and to perceive change as a threat. Adapting to fundamental change and new conditions therefore sometimes causes problems, particularly given that changes are often associated with losses, whether in terms of stability or personal convictions."It can be difficult to say goodbye to familiar things and embrace the unknown," explains Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways. "Electromobility is still fraught with prejudice among many people. This negative attitude ensures that new opportunities are not recognized and a positive impact on one's own usage behavior is not perceived."The benefits of electromobility are multi-layered and cannot simply be answered with high efficiencies, the associated lower energy demand and the correspondingly better impact on the environment. In an increasingly fast-moving world of progress, the switch to e-mobility can also provide more balance, focus and relaxation - which is why Aiways has made this feature the guiding theme for the PR launch campaign of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé: "Electric State of Mind".The "Electric State of Mind" is a state in which we feel more balanced, focused and relaxed than ever before, a state that allows us to use our energy for what really matters. Breathing. Listening. Letting go. With the "Electric State of Mind," we want to focus on what makes the experience of owning and driving an electric vehicle - more specifically, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé - so special: satisfaction. This is not only in knowing you're contributing to the transition to a sustainable future, but also while driving the car.Satisfaction is the second step. First, the uncertainty must be overcome and the desire for change awakened. To ensure its success, Aiways will launch the "Electric State of Mind" in parallel with the media launch of the new U6 SUV-Coupé as a PR campaign that will play across various media.The new lifestyle model will adress various elements for different target groups. Aiways as a brand represents multiple messages: different protagonists, revolutionary ideas and sustainable ideals. "Electric State of Mind" therefore tells stories about sustainable mobility and a company that is setting completely new impulses. "Electric State of Mind" will, however, tell more than just the journey of Aiways, the campaign will tell of people who are ready to make a difference and inspire others to do so.