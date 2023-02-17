Grand Prairie, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
February 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Do Squirrels Go to Sleep at Night?, a new book by Justin Ross, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Have you ever seen a squirrel at night? Of course not, because they are sound asleep! But where? Has anyone ever seen a squirrel asleep at night? Take the opportunity to learn about all of the neat places squirrels just might make their home for a good night's sleep.
Where Do Squirrels Go to Sleep at Night? is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-577-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/where-do-squirrels-go-to-sleep-at-night/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/where-do-squirrels-go-to-sleep-at-night/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us