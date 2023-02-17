Troy, TX Author Publishes Middle Grade Book
Making new friends and learning that you can do anything no matter what stands in your way. Follow along as our main character shows what she's made of and that girls and women can do anything boys and men can do. She also makes some mysterious friends when she builds a treehouse. How will these adventures play out and what will happen next?
About the Author
Roxann Kinney was born and raised in Horseheads, New York. She grew up enjoying sports like baseball, touch football, horseback riding, and ice skating with neighborhood kids and actively snowmobiling with her father and husband and family.
Kinney raised two children while living in the hills of Erin, New York, and coached her hometown tee ball and junior league team. Roxann also helped with her daughter's Brownie troop.
After the loss of her husband and fourteen-year-old son in an auto accident with a drunken driver, Kinney and her daughter moved to Rhode Island.
Roxann worked for a lottery company building lottery machines, and was promoted to documentation. She also attended college, and completed writing courses with Long Ridge Writers Group and Institute of Children's Literature. Education through these courses inspired her to write and submit her manuscripts. She felt she had many ideas to tell her stories. Writing, sewing, and growing roses are Kinney's hobbies.
Katie's Mysterious Treehouse Friends started with the idea in 1996 for a fiction book while she was sitting on her back porch. She loves to read and write fiction as well as other genres.
Her only daughter and two grandchildren live in Texas where she finally moved and completed her book, Katie's Mysterious Treehouse Friends.
Katie's Mysterious Treehouse Friends is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-630-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/katies-mysterious-treehouse-friends/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/katies-mysterious-treehouse-friends/
