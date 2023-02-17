Van Buren Township, MI Author Publishes Cookbook
February 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAla' Rouge Family Recipes Comes with Nanas Touch: A Taste of Life and a Spoon of Love, a new book by Cheryl A. Clifton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ala' Rouge Family Recipes Comes with Nana's Touch offers a simple, enjoyable approach to delicious and healthy cooking and more! This is not a diet book-the recipes are neither fat-free, sugar-free, or sodium-free; it's a daily guide to try something a little different. Cheryl A. Clifton brings recipes from the heart, delicious desserts, and a little something for everyone.
Inspired by her parents, each recipe has been taste-tested by family and friends and reflect food favorites from each decade Cheryl has lived in, and the recipes inside are tried and true as her personal favorites. And will become yours too!
About the Author
Cheryl A. Clifton has been catering since 1989. She started out with small jobs and has worked up to weddings, birthday parties, Bar Mitzvahs, and more. Family is an important part of her life and she dedicates her cookbook to her parents who have passed. Her own grandchildren helped to name this lovingly created cookbook. Ala, from à la carte, and Rouge from her ancestry, Rougeau, meaning "red water" in French.
Ala' Rouge Family Recipes Comes with Nanas Touch: A Taste of Life and a Spoon of Love is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7137-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ala-rouge-family-recipes-comes-with-nanas-touch-a-taste-of-life-and-a-spoon-of-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ala-rouge-family-recipes-comes-with-nanas-touch-a-taste-of-life-and-a-spoon-of-love/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
