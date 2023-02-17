Astoria, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
February 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSprinkling Love, a new book by Mayra Alonso DiRico, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sibling rivalry for their parents' love is an instinctual part of growing up. Teaching our children early on that love is not a competition is key in setting a loving foundation for the rest of their lives.
In Sprinkling Love, Mama and Papa Bear realize the daily fighting between their children for their love must stop. They solicit the help of Wise Owl, the Wizard. Both Sister and Brother Bear are given a challenge by the Wise Owl: chests full of love powder with a strict mandate of what to do with it. What seems to be just a simple game of fun turns out to be a valuable lesson on the power of love.
Young readers are encouraged to sprinkle their love by detailing them after they finish the book.
About the Author
Mayra Alonso DiRico's parents fled Cuba when she was just a baby for a shot at a better life in the United States. Growing up in Astoria, New York, Mayra was determined to live up to that promise. In her thirty-plus-year career in Corporate America, DiRico received numerous awards and honors including Crain's New York's "40 under 40," El Diario Latinas 2006 Distinguished Woman, Flushing Town Hall COCA Award, and the Eagle Award from the National Eagle Leadership Institute.
Following her mom's passion for teaching children in Cuba, one of DiRico's dreams was to one day be able to inspire children to reach their potential by writing stories on life lessons.
DiRico is married and is the mother of two children. Her passions include her family, friends, the beach, and making a difference in the lives of others. Her motto is "Every day is an opportunity to learn and grow and become a better version of oneself."
Sprinkling Love is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardbound $39.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-462-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sprinkling-love/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/sprinkling-love-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us