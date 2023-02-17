West Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
February 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRex and Friends, a new book by Michele Wallace Campanelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rex was warned to stay away from humans, but that is a pretty big problem! The human's music means the world to Rex. He loves to listen to the cavemen play their instruments every day from up on the hill. One afternoon, Rex creeps out of the forest to learn how to play an instrument with the humans. Will the fearful humans reject him, or will dinosaurs and humans alike learn that even the most unlikely of friends can find harmony together?
About the Author
For more information about Michele Wallace Campanelli, please visit www.michelecampanelli.com.
Rex and Friends is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $35.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7159-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rex-and-friends/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rex-and-friends/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us