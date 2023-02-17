Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEverything that Happens Is from Now On, a new book by Leslie Cas, has been released by RoseDog Books.
An unnamed, early twenties, non-binary narrator takes you on their self-discovery journey as they live out their own version of "coming of age." Doing all the things that you are "supposed to do'' in high school. Twisting it to fit into their small, four-year university and how it connects to their past that was stiff, unsafe, dreary and full of bodegas.
About the Author
Leslie was born and raised in New York City, but now calls Charlotte, North Carolina her home. When she's not writing, she can be found playing ball hockey in her driveway or going to karaoke bars or concerts.
Everything that Happens Is from Now On is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-647-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/everything-that-happens-is-from-now-on/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/everything-that-happens-is-from-now-on/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
