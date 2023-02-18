Sanford, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mystical Voyage of Spirit, a new book by Mark Britland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Mystical Voyage of Spirit is an adventure-filled tale about faith and believing in oneself the whole family will love and enjoy.
The Mystical Voyage of Spirit is a 46-page hardcover with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7161-5 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mystical-voyage-of-spirit/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mystical-voyage-of-spirit-by-mark-britland/
