Lincoln, CA Author Publishes Healthcare Book
February 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEbola: An In-Depth Insight for Nurses and Medical Professionals, a new book by Brenda L. Horsley RN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a comprehensive and in-depth look at the origins, pathology, and strains of the Ebola virus. It will address patient care starting with the ambulance ride throughout the patient's hospital stay, and provides a detailed description of policies, procedures, and precautions for healthcare professionals when treating a patient with Ebola.
About the Author
Brenda L. Horsley is a Registered Nurse and Air Force veteran, where she worked as a surgical technician. She has over thirty-years of experience as an operating room nurse totaling more than 38 years in the operating room. Now retired, she spends her time traveling with her husband, panning for gold, and spending time in nature.
Ebola: An In-Depth Insight for Nurses and Medical Professionals is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4350-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ebola/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ebola-an-in-depth-insight-for-nurses-and-medical-professionals/
