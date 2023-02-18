Belleville, NJ Author Publishes Autobiography
February 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConquering Trials Plus Tribulations Without Hindrance: An Autobiography, a new book by Dr. Ivan Henry Cruz, DPM, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Conquering Trials Plus Tribulations Without Hindrance describes Dr. Cruz's experiences growing up with a nonverbal, disabled brother. Light is shed on topics such as where innate morality comes from; and how science and spirituality coexist within the context of the space-time dimensions.
Human beings have a higher-order purpose, and Dr. Cruz openly shares some of his life experiences and objective truths regarding the human experience. In the book, he explains the origins of a soul and how consciousness plays a role in confirming its existence, while reminding his readers to keep an open mind over time. You only have one life: the life you were born into. No one can exactly replicate that life journey. It is theoretically impossible. In this book for all ages and individuals, Dr. Cruz hopes to give readers a sense of hope and that everything happens for a reason. There are no coincidences.
About the Author
Dr. Ivan Henry Cruz, DPM, received his B.A. in Chemistry, Cum Laude, from Rutgers University-Newark in 2018. Later, he graduated from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine in 2022. In 2025, he completed a three-year residency at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital in Mt. Vernon, New York. For hobbies, Dr. Cruz spends time with loved ones. He also sees movies, listens to music, enjoys fitness, travels, and loves the outdoors.
Conquering Trials Plus Tribulations Without Hindrance: An Autobiography is a 364-page paperback with a retail price of $85.00 (eBook $80.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-142-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/conquering-trials-plus-tribulations-without-hindrance/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/conquering-trials-plus-tribulations-without-hindrance-an-autobiography/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
