Willard, MO Author Publishes Automotive History Book
February 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemoirs of the Automotive Aftermarket, a new book by Ron Todd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For the past century, throughout many ups and downs, America has maintained a deep love of the automobile. In the present aftermarket industry, and into the future, those who work in the automotive industry must learn to adapt to rapidly changing technology and remain current in all aspects of customer service. This book will guide you through the history of the automotive industry and help you avoid the mistakes many have made when beginning a career that is both challenging and rewarding.
About the Author
Ron Todd is a native of Oklahoma. He began working in the automotive industry at age 14, and over the course of his career has trained in specialty subjects of the automobile and through accredited business management training for automotive shop management. Ron and his wife of 38 years have one son together and reside in Missouri.
Memoirs of the Automotive Aftermarket is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-484-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memoirs-of-the-automotive-aftermarket/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memoirs-of-the-automotive-aftermarket/
