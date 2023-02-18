Chicago, IL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
February 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMay Anyone Become a Better Human Being By Adopting the Hero Code?, a new book by Antonio Morales-Pita, PHD, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book narrates the stories of two failed marriages and one successful one, with the same partakers in the context of the hero code. The decisive and crucial partaker is a woman, whose main life purpose was to transform the man in her life from being a selfish ladies' man into a loyal empathetic gentleman.
The results are amazing and duly explained in the book, which provides the readers with Food for Thought meditative approaches.
Gladys' exceptional heroic qualifications are painstakingly evident, especially concretely in chapters IV,VII and VIII, specifically in the process of improving her second most important person's empathy exploring the heart, not just the head. The readers will be mesmerized to learn about Gladys' real-life miracle.
The book shows how an unfaithful husband can be an exemplary father involved with two diagonally different wives. The positive transformational impact made by the 2 members of a couple on each other as measured on the basis of the Hero Code.
The readers will have the possibility of deciphering their hero codes by meditating about Gladys' and Antonio's hero codes before their encounter in chapter III. The readers are invited to meditate whether family relations maybe a cause of an inappropriate selection of marital partners.
May the absence of love − intertwined with a housing crisis and some lies − lead to a divorce?
A true to life example of how a casual encounter may foretell a long-lasting and unwavering love relationship able to defeat expected and unexpected powerful enemies.
The last chapters of the book clearly illustrate Antonio's hero code influence on Gladys', and vice-a-versa. This mutual interrelationship will pleasantly surprise the readers.
May Anyone Become a Better Human Being By Adopting the Hero Code? is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-427-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/may-anyone-become-a-better-human-being-by-adopting-the-hero-code/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/may-anyone-become-a-better-human-being-by-adopting-the-hero-code/
