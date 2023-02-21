Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Suspense Novel
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBest When Served Cold: A Jubal Chain Novel, a new book by D.A. Dawson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After retiring from a thrilling, often dangerous career as an Army Special Forces officer, Jubal Chain is finally slowing down.
But his quiet life of retirement in Mt. Charleston, Nevada, soon comes grinding to a halt when is recalled to active duty. A new mission, both classified and extremely dangerous, soon follows.
Intrigue, assassinations, and terror plots become his world once again as he fights to survive.
About the Author
D.A. Dawson, a U.S. Army veteran, lives in Las Vegas with his wife and two children.
After being in the Army, he embarked on a career as a high school history and government teacher and business owner.
Best When Served Cold: A Jubal Chain Novel is a 392-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardbound $38.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4249-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/best-when-served-cold/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/best-when-served-cold/
