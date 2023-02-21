San Diego, CA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Boneyard, a new book by KIM, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Hugo Trainer is a small-time writer and paranormal investigator. When offered a chance to explore an island off the coast of San Diego, he jumps at the opportunity for money and adventure. The expedition is led by none other than Ursaline and her father. Hugo meets her team of experienced individuals with a variety of backgrounds. Upon arrival, it is obvious something is wrong with the island. It is up to the team to discover its secrets and return home safely. Not only will they come across secrets on the island but family secrets that could ruin Ursaline and her family forever. Still to this day, the U.S. Navy questions why they sent a team of explorers to an island and only four returned home. Discover why the island is named The Boneyard and the secrets beneath the land.
About the Author
KIM was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. As a child, he fell in love with writing and has had a passion for storytelling through different forms of media. He currently runs a five year long Dungeons and Dragons campaign and lives in San Diego, CA. His short stories can be found on vocal.media
The Boneyard is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-082-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-boneyard/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-boneyard/
