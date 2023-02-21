Lake Worth, FL Author Publishes Poetry
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Inner Storm, a new book by Sandra Givans, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Inner Storm is a collection of poems written throughout the author's life. Containing poems that reflect personal experiences as well as imaginative material, The Inner Storm will assist those experiencing love, hardship, marital distress, and homophobic rejections by family and society in finding a sense of belonging and temporary escape from their current situation.
About the Author
Sandra Givans is a member of J.F.L.A.G, an LGBTQ organization in Jamaica, and currently resides in Georgia and Florida with family. Givans' hobbies include reading, outdoor activities, gardening, and socializing.
The Inner Storm is a 394-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7054-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-inner-storm/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us