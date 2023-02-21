Carrollton, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tall Tales of Teddy and Tubbles: A Trip to Mars, a new book by Michael Head, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Teddy and Tubbles are convinced that Mars is better than the moon. Why, you ask? Because Mars is filled with candy bars, of course! Don't believe them? Come along and see for yourself!
About the Author
Michael Head is a college student at the University of West Georgia majoring in Business and a minor in Creative Writing. He is also a first responder as well as a member of ALLIED. Head's hope with the Teddy and Tubbles series is to inspire kids, no matter who they are or how they live, to dream big and seek adventure. With imagination no destination is out of reach!
The Tall Tales of Teddy and Tubbles: A Trip to Mars is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7094-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-tall-tales-of-teddy-and-tubbles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-tall-tales-of-teddy-and-tubbles-a-trip-to-mars/
