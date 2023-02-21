Marion, OH Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
Welcome to My World, a new book by Armani Borden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tiana is a young girl who lives on the planet Burea. After a world-changing event kills her father, her family is threatened, and since her grieving mother is no longer there mentally or emotionally, and her twin sister, Aliana, is not cut out for it, Tiana decides to take the safety of her family in her hands by becoming an agent-an elite fighter and killer.
Welcome to My World takes the reader along Tiana's journey as she trains and prepares herself for the day she's been waiting for, while meeting some new friends along the way, friends who will stand and fight by her side.
About the Author
Born in Detroit and raised in Ohio, Armani Borden is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. She received a Bachelor's in Film Production, loves action and comedy films, and books and music are her life. She listens, sings, and plays music every day. She also loves giving back to her community by volunteering for community service events through her current job and in town. Borden grew up an only child with her mother, so she spent her days playing by herself, which helped her develop such a big and vivid imagination.
Welcome to My World is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-295-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/welcome-to-my-world-by-armani-borden/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/welcome-to-my-world/
