Yucaipa, CA Author Publishes Memoir
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen Ignorance and Savagery Prevailed, a new book by Veledin Heri, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Up until the age of eight, Veledin Heri lived like a little prince. But in 1944 the Communist regime came and took over his homeland of Albania. In this heart-wrenching memoir, Veledin recounts his childhood and being under constant attack of the Communist forces and the heroism of the rebel forces in his small town and within his own family. At fifteen, his father was forced to give up the family's land and together they were drafted to work for the Communist forces.
Filled with heartbreak and small moments of levity, Veledin shares with the world a small corner's struggle that is often ignored in the grand scheme of history.
About the Author
Veledin Heri was born in Albania, where he lived through the Communist regime. In 1954, he escaped into Greece. He immigrated to the USA in 1956 and has since been enjoying his life in the most beautiful country in the world.
When Ignorance and Savagery Prevailed is a 84-page hardbound with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7339-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-ignorance-and-savagery-prevailed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-ignorance-and-savagery-prevailed/
