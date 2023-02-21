Ocoee, FL Author Publishes Poetry
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVierge (virgin), a new book by Gerlande Louis Jeune, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Vierge (virgin) is a meditation of moments encapsulated through pictures and words.
About the Author
Gerlande Louis Jeune is a Haitian American Poet, artist, designer, photographer, and author. She was born in Haiti and moved to America at the age of four. She has a long-standing love of art in all forms and considers herself a creative.
Vierge (virgin) is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7187-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/vierge/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/vierge-virgin/
