Beaverton, OR Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMirror Travel, a new book by Alexandra Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Miranda must travel to China for her mother's summertime project, she has no idea just how much her life is going to change forever. Not only is she thrust into a culture she is unfamiliar with, she is provided an unwilling chaperone in Han, the son of the CEO's Executive Assistant, who is on college break. After discovering a mirror the two are thrown into the past of ancient China. Miranda and Han are eager to try and find their way back. They must fight for each other and against time or be stuck in the past forever.
About the Author
Alexandra Morgan, an avid gamer, got inspired to start writing stories during Covid-19. She enjoys hiking, wine, and camping.
Mirror Travel is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-396-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mirror-travel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mirror-travel/
