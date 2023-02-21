Columbus, OH Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStill Waters Runneth, a new book by Melissa Y. Cartier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of reflective poetry pieces exploring the heart of a couple in a precarious relationship whose pained souls are equal. A poetic journal of the high points and downswings of raw human emotions experienced in understanding how to overcome interpersonal turmoil through heart truths. Whoever alleged true love was a smooth notion? Many, as there are countless evidence of that preferred narrative. In considerable other versions it is a rocky road, however with God's Love the hostile tides do turn a corner for His Love in you conquers all.
Still Waters Runneth is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7230-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/still-waters-runneth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/still-waters-runneth/
