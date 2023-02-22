West Allis, WI Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
February 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Coalition Trilogy, a new book by Jon David Vandenburg, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Coalition Trilogy begins simply, in current times, with two young people making their way through life before meeting a stranger not meant to be there and in need of help. The next part examines a possible future as Humans expand into our own star system and realize they are far from alone, not to mention in the middle of harm's way. The final chapter looks at what the various species may think or feel about each other from their own views.
These stories will inspire hope that Humans have a place and destiny if they work to achieve it. They always have.
About the Author
Jon David Vandenburg has been a sci-fi enthusiast his entire life, starting with the Star Trek TV series, realizing Gene Roddenberry was an innovator in his potential futures. The subsequent movies and series solidified that admiration. George Lucas's Star Wars visions added to that as well as so many gifted authors he read over the years. This is his first work. He resides in southeastern Wisconsin.
The Coalition Trilogy is a 154-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-231-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-coalition-trilogy/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-coalition-trilogy/
