Nashville, TN Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOh, God! We Have a Situation!: God's Situation Room, a new book by Reverend Dr. Margreat B. Smithson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Things happen, life happens and there are times when we just don't know what to do. In Oh, God! We Have a Situation!, Rev. Dr. Margreat Smithson recalls stories and events from her own life, as well as her friends' and family's tales. Depicting the everyday experiences she and others have had with the Lord, she hopes to strengthen her readers' connection with God. The book includes stories, short prayers and anecdotes, written so that you can read it in one sitting or one selection at a time, so readers can come away with a word from God.
About the Author
Reverend Dr. Margreat B. Smithson is a native of Nashville, Tennessee. She is a member of Watson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Nashville, Tennessee, where Rev. Dr. John R. Faison, Sr. is her pastor. Rev. Smithson serves as Church Administrator and in several other ministries of the church. The Food Pantry Ministry and the Seniors Moving Forward Ministry are two of the ministries closest to her heart. She is also the founder and Pastor of Greater Faith Ministries.
Oh, God! We Have a Situation!: God's Situation Room is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7105-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/oh-god-we-have-a-situation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/oh-god-we-have-a-situation-gods-situation-room/
