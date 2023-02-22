Woodbridge, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLily's Special Toolbox, a new book by Courtney Montgomery, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lily's Special Toolbox gives children a way to cope with big feelings like anxiety to fill their "toolbox" with things that make them feel better. Not only will you be able to learn how Lily builds her toolbox, you'll get to build a toolbox of your very own to use whenever you feel scared or worried.
About the Author
As a mother with anxiety raising a child with anxiety, Courtney Montgomery wants to help children (and their grown ups!) with the big feelings they may encounter. Just like Lily, Courtney has toolboxes that help her when she needs them, and she hopes your toolbox can help you too!
When not writing, Courtney enjoys spending time with her husband and children, and watching football.
Lily's Special Toolbox is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-455-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lilys-special-toolbox/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lilys-special-toolbox/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
