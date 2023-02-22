Sun City West, AZ Author Publishes Life Story
February 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDickie's a Bastard, a new book by Richard Lund, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dickie's a Bastard is the story of a man discovering that his dad was not his biological father and keeping that secret until later in life. Though he never knew his biological father and often felt unwanted by his mother, the story explores how he was able to build his own life with a loving wife and five sons, a successful military and academic career, and a passion for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
About the Author
Richard Lund was an adjunct faculty member with the following schools: Eastern New Mexico University, Park College, Austin Community College, Golden Gate University, Embry Riddle University, teaching both graduate and undergrad courses. Over the years, hunting and fishing have been a major part of his life. He founded the Newport, RI, Rod and Gun club and is a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk club and several other hunting clubs.
Lund has five sons, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Dickie's a Bastard is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7185-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dickies-a-bastard/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dickies-a-bastard/
