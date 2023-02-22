Chatham, MA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Get My Best Ideas by Not Thinking, a new book by James A. Fulton, has been released by RoseDog Books.
I Get My Best Ideas by Not Thinking is inspired by James A. Fulton's love of art, tradition, history, satire, and the absurd. Jim's poetry is suited to readers of all ages – and is intended to enlighten no one.
About the Author
James A. Fulton made his living as a trial lawyer for more than 42 years. He and his schoolteacher wife, Pam, raised twin sons, and in 2019 decided to retire and move to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where they now reside.
Now, in retirement, James works as a hospice volunteer, serves on a pastoral care team in the Episcopal Church, and writes poetry in his spare time.
I Get My Best Ideas by Not Thinking is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $127.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-110-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-get-my-best-ideas-by-not-thinking/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/i-get-my-best-ideas-by-not-thinking/
