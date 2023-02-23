Sebring, FL Author Publishes Current Events Book
February 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cop Critics, a new book by Daniel Burke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Cop Critics is a fascinating book about the unjust criticism modern law enforcement officers are subjected to by celebrities, journalists, sports figures, university professors, social justice activists, and others who know little or nothing about law enforcement, the criminal justice system, or the law. The story contains many actual events and thought-provoking scenarios to support the author's propositions about the false narratives promoted about cops by the cop critics. As society decays, law enforcement efforts to protect law-abiding people are hampered by critics who portray cops unfairly and unrealistically, and who chronically interfere with law enforcement efforts to maintain societal peace. Burke believes what the critics say about cops is a false narrative critics use to promote their personal, social, and political ideologies to the detriment of civilized society.
About the Author
Daniel Burke became a certified Florida law enforcement officer in 1973. After a professional hiatus between 1977 and 1984, he returned to law enforcement in 1985 and retired in 2010. Burke has worked for municipal, county, and state law enforcement agencies. He was also an adjunct instructor at a regional public service academy between 1996 and 2012, where he taught general and high liability law enforcement subjects. Burke has also been a licensed private investigator and investigation agency owner since 1991. His hobbies include biking, reading, shooting, and home repair. He is also interested in constitutional law, western history, propaganda, and societal manipulation.
The Cop Critics is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-201-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-cop-critics/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cop-critics/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
