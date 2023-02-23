Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoe the Hero Meets a New Friend, a new book by Krystal Dukes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moe the Hero is a very spirited four-year-old full of life. She's always up for an adventure, but first she has to grab her cape! With her cape on, she becomes a superhero and can tackle her fears head on. With every new adventure, Moe may be afraid, like when she meets a new friend for the first time, but when Moe believes in herself (and gets a little help from Mom), she can achieve anything.
About the Author
Krystal Dukes has known she has a passion for education and inspiring children since her senior year of high school, which led her to start a career in early childhood eduction, teaching children from age 2 to pre-kindergarten.
It was in the classroom that Krystal noticed that children learn from stories that are relatable to their lives.
Krystal is also an advocate for low-income communities, and her goal is to share relatable stories for all children. Krystal and her husband have one daughter and one son.
Moe the Hero Meets a New Friend is a 18-page hardbound with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7260-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moe-the-hero-meets-a-new-friend/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moe-the-hero-meets-a-new-friend/
