Bloomington, MN Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
February 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRemember the Good: Devo's Story, a new book by Devodian Tyler, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Devodian Tyler always remembers the good because that's what Jesus did. He has five beautiful grandchildren.
Remember the Good: Devo's Story is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-534-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/remember-the-good/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/remember-the-good-devos-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us