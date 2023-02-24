Wilton, ME Author Publishes Self-Help Book
February 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBuilding Resilience: A Peer Coaching Manual, a new book by Richard Lumb, Ph.D. and Ronald Breazeale, Ph.D., has been released by RoseDog Books.
We know that resilience skills and concepts developed through research can be learned and applied to our and the lives of others. Knowledge of resilience building can assist individuals in being able to adapt and survive difficult times.
Reacting emotionally, rather than with careful thinking and rational problem-solving results in decisions made through fear. These decisions can negatively affect self and others and are later regretted. Defending society and culture is an inclusive rather than exclusive process. We should seek alliances, cooperative problem-solving, sustainable community collaboration building, and consensus regarding future actions.
We must invest in strengthening personal resilience, it includes support for building resilience in our family members, friends, and other members of society.
Building Resilience: A Peer Coaching Manual is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-392-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/building-resilience-a-peer-coaching-manual/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/building-resilience-a-peer-coaching-manual-assisting-others-to-acquire-and-sustain-positive-change/
