Silver Spring, MD Author Publishes Self-Help Book
February 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy "ME-ness" Journey, a new book by Pamela A. Reed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As you walk your "ME-ness" journey, you will be able to peel back the layers of suppression that have hidden your true beauty. Your challenge now is to learn to embrace, love, and like yourself regardless of the past or what tomorrow holds.
Learning to embrace yourself, or love yourself or like yourself is a challenge for many women. It is difficult because women have been suppressed on many levels of society which include the social, economic and academic worlds. They have been denied the opportunity to come into the fullness of who they are, making it difficult for them to understand and accept who they are — strong, beautiful, gifted beings. More importantly, it has left women not knowing how to love themselves. Now prepare yourself for this unique and life-changing transformation!!
About the Author
Pamela A. Reed is a native Washingtonian currently residing in Silver Spring, Maryland. She began her career as a Federal Government employee before changing career paths to become an elementary school educator. It was during this time Pamela witnessed first-hand those issues young girls were experiencing due to a lack of confidence and an understanding of their self-worth and value. As a result, Pamela developed a program for pre-teens and teens. After seeing the positive impact of the program on youth, Pamela realized this was a "female" issue and thus, created the My "ME-ness" Journey for women. As you go through this program there will be periods of painful revelations and the joys of embracing your unique "ME-ness." Open your mind and heart as we begin this "ME-ness" journey together.
My "ME-ness" Journey is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4515-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-me-ness-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-me-ness-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
