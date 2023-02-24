Schaumburg, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
February 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSun Needs a Holiday, a new book by Zaina Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is a funny and imaginative Children's story about our Sun wishing to take a holiday after trillions of years dedicated to Earth and its surrounding solar system. The Sun's name is Rayer. "I have a name and it's Rayer. SUN is only a title. It is what I do - - it's my job, NOT my name." Rayer put planet earth on notice. Extremely tired, Rayer wants a much-deserved holiday!
About the Author
Zaina Lee is a licensed social worker living in the Midwest. She has written other children's books; If You Give a Fox Rabbits and How the Alligator Got in Our Bathtub. She spends her spare time enjoying an abundance of laughter with an equal amount of kindness.
Sun Needs a Holiday is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7361-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sun-needs-a-holiday/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sun-needs-a-holiday/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us