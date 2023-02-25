Napa, CA Author Publishes New Children's Picture Book Honoring the Memory of Beloved Pets
February 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNapa, CA – Dorrance Publishing Company is excited to announce the publication of a new picture book, I Love You, by Napa author Bunny Russell.
"We were so sad when it was time for you to go. You made us so happy."
Follow the life of a family and their big fluffy dog. When it is time to say goodbye, the journey continues… I Love You is a helpful tool for parents to address their children's concerns about the loss of a pet and open up space to feel that loss together as a family. Through simple and evocative illustrations, I Love You sensitively tackles the difficult topic of death in a way that is appropriate and comforting for young readers.
"I wrote I Love You to create a resource that would help children understand and process the loss of a pet," says author Bunny Russell. "Saying goodbye to our furry family member is a very emotional and confusing experience even for us adults, and I hope that this book can provide some comfort to anyone experiencing this heartbreak."
Bunny will be embarking on a Bay Area book tour in support of the release, with upcoming dates and locations available at www.iloveyoubook.net/events
I Love You is a 30-page hardbound full-color picture book with a retail price of $25 (eBook $9.45). Members of the press may request review copies by visiting the Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. virtual pressroom at dorrancepressroom.com/i-love-you.
I Love You is available to purchase via the Dorrance online bookstore at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-love-you, as well as on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
ISBN: 979-8-8860-4297-9
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
