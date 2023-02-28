Calhan, CO Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlaylist of Heartbeats, a new book by Jenn Chamberlain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Filled with images of love and a life of growth and change, Jenn Chamberlain's poetry collection tells of a woman's journey through the joys and hardships of life. With a genuine heart, Chamberlain's prose explores the evolution of a woman and finding the comfort and strength in working to be better. With this small drop in the vast world of poetry, Chamberlain makes her mark and bares her soul to the world.
Playlist of Heartbeats is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7400-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/playlist-of-heartbeats/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/playlist-of-heartbeats/
