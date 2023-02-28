Randallstown, MD Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHell 2 Heaven, a new book by TadBlack, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hell 2 Heaven is the battle of good versus evil; Heaven against Hell, and the winner has yet to be decided. This story follows the life of Maleah who was chosen, not by fate, but by sheer misfortune, to become the weapon child of Satan. However, battling her own demons as a young woman will be a far greater challenge.
Facing off against angels, demons, and the devil herself, Maleah must decide which side she truly believes in and, most importantly, where she belongs. Losses will be many, but the rewards may far outweigh all the pain.
About the Author
TadBlack is a Final Fantasy 14 gamer, lover of anime, and daydreams of fantasy stories.
Hell 2 Heaven is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7351-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hell-2-heaven/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hell-2-heaven/
