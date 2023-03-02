Fords, NJ Author Publishes Self-Help Book
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJourney of a Mentalist!, a new book by Bill Jean-Charles Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Journey of a Mentalist! offers guidance on life's principles that will help other beings to experience a fulfilling, joyous, and wonderful life adventure on Earth in the here and now! With this book, you may find solutions to the challenges life brings your way, through inner peace, love, harmony, encouragement, diligence, determination, passion, imagination, and discipline, so that you may strengthen your way forward. Bill Jean-Charles Sr. is delighted to share his life experiences as a diagram to follow, so that one can apply the guidelines to achieve a higher degree of consciousness to become victorious in this lifecycle. Look for the authors second book Journey Decoded-Book #2 is a continuation of the energy flow-Advanced knowledge & information to activate the spirit bodies revealed
About the Author
I am inviting you on this journey with me - in pursuit of Hope, Intentions, Energy, and the power to create your reality.
For me, this journey started decades ago. I have always been fascinated by the power of knowledge and the magic of life. I am sharing with you lifelong lessons that I have experienced with family and countless friends.
We have been blessed beyond measure and decided to pay it forward.
In writing Journey of a Mentalist!; I am sharing a path to finding what is often the missing link to restructuring your mindset, and achieving greatness, in both your personal and business life.
We are on our way to a greater sense of awareness of the matter!
You can read this book as many times as you like; it was written for you and dedicated to the beauty of the many secrets of the universe.
Journey of a Mentalist! is a 120-page hardbound with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4405-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/journey-of-a-mentalist/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/journey-of-a-mentalist/
