Kenilworth, NJ Author Publishes Political Novel

March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChallenging the Misconceptions of the United Nations: Promoting a Greater Understanding, a new book by Michael C. Curtin, M.A., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A compilation of Michael C. Curtin's, M.A., blog posts over a ten-year period, Challenging the Misconceptions of the United Nations seeks to alter the negative narrative surrounding the United Nations. Not only does Curtin address present-day issues, but he paints a picture of the post-World War II time period when delegates at a San Francisco conference came together to form what we now call the United Nations. While looking into the past progress the UN has made, Curtin examines the current stigma against it and how its dismantlement, as some in the current US political climate would like to see, could dramatically affect the welfare of millions worldwide.
Curtin's message is powerful and addresses the importance of the world the UN assists, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to many vulnerable populations across the globe. While some would have us believe the UN is an outdated institution, with a global pandemic, climate change, global economic inequalities taking place in our current era, and refugees fleeing the violence of war, the United Nations holds an even greater necessity now to the millions around the world who depend on their aid.
About the Author
Michael C. Curtin, M.A., formerly a writer and editor to the United Nations Association of the United States of America, Northern New Jersey Chapter, provided him a platform to write and advocate for these issues. Additionally, the International Policy Digest has been helpful in publishing his works and allowing his voice to be heard.
Curtin is currently an adjunct professor teaching courses in Political Science at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, New Jersey, and teaching International Relations at Seton Hall University School of Diplomacy & International Relations, South Orange, New Jersey, and teaching a course on the United Nations at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey.
Challenging the Misconceptions of the United Nations: Promoting a Greater Understanding is a 470-page hardbound with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3757-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/challenging-the-misconceptions-of-the-united-nations/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/challenging-the-misconceptions-of-the-united-nations-promoting-a-greater-understanding-one-blog-at-a-time/
