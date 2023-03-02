Ball Ground, GA Author Publishes Humor Book
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Wit and Wisdom of Pinelog, a new book by Paul G. "Jerry" Snyder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pinelog is the imaginative alter ego of Paul G. "Jerry" Snyder. Many of the stories within The Wit and Wisdom of Pinelog are sort of true. At least, as Pinelog recalls.
Ray is Ray Bolick. A neighbor up the road who is intolerant, opinionated, bullheaded, stubborn, downright crass, and a competitive old jock just like Pinelog. The two are good friends.
Another Ray is Pinelog's brother-in-law, Ray Denmark. Many of these could have been addressed to him as well. Both Rays are now hopefully holding a place open for Pinelog behind those pearly gates.
The oft maligned character, Billy Bob, is one William Robert Carr, also known as Cool Breeze. He was an immediate friend the day he and Pinelog met. His wit and charm fell into a category of left space where definitions are not necessary.
The artwork within the book is by Pinelog's friend and award-winning artist, Jim Bennet. Jim's greatly discovered talent began while he was recovering from prostate cancer. His painting of 9/11 was accepted by the White House and hung on the wall outside the West Wing.
The Pinelog Princess is Pinelog's daughter, Kathy. She is Pinelog's proofreader and computer technical advisor. Funny though, she doesn't have any of the same names for it that Pinelog does.
About the Author
Paul G. "Jerry" Snyder grew up in Western Pennsylvania, and through athletics and academics, graduated from Ohio University "Oh Lawde" with a degree in Journalism, Public Relations major. The Pinelog writings are a mix of fact, fiction, humor and wisdom dosed by a good ole country boy.
Snyder lived at the base of Pinelog Mountain, which is the first or last mountain in the Blue Ridge chain depending on which way you are going. Pinelog became Snyder's alter ego. As a writer, using an alias frees you to say things you may not feel comfortable stating normally. Doing it in the form of a letter added another dimension.
Pinelog was a monthly column in North Georgia. With the help of the editorial staff, Snyder was able to remain anonymous for nearly ten years.
The Wit and Wisdom of Pinelog is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7118-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-wit-and-wisdom-of-pinelog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-wit-and-wisdom-of-pinelog/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us