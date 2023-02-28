Iris. smart ring | Elevate style. Embrace self-awareness.
February 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsPre-order the sleekest and smartest ring ever created, designed in the swiss valley where some of the world's most renowned watches and jewelry brands come from. Available now on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/3KdqCv8
With its advanced sensors and innovative design, the Iris ring is the perfect solution for anyone looking to monitor his health and wellness as well as enjoy a comfortable piece of smart jewelry to wear, with a sleek and elegant design that won't get in the way of daily life. The Iris ring features advanced PPG modules that meet healthcare technology standards. A Photoplethysmography (PPG) module is made up of a LED that shines light into the skin and a photodetector that collects that light from the tissue. Our state-of-the-art PPG module is significantly smaller than those used by other wearable devices. Key competitors' rings commonly have 2 photodetectors and 4 LEDs vs. the Iris ring that comes with 6 photodetectors and 18 LEDs, placed in a constellation all around the ring. This is a game-changing paradigm: after years of dedicated research, we developed a wearable technology like no other thanks to a unique spatial constellation of optoelectronic components that creates a device that is truly tailored to meet the specific needs of everyone. On the other hand, we thought of the Iris ring with style in mind and wanted it to look elegant and comfortable to wear, thinner and lighter than what you can find in the market. We've taken a unique approach to the design of our ring, starting with our advanced PPG technology and building the ring around it. By focusing on the technology first, we can create a wearable device that truly sets the standard for functionality and style.
Contact Information
Antonino Caizzone
Senbiosys
0041788182588
Contact Us
