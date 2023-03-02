Hemet, CA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCreation's Assortments, a new book by Timothy R. Race, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his collection of free verse poetry, Timothy R. Race shares his experiences with life and expresses all the turmoil and joy we encounter through our journey. With a mixture of what seems to be a cauldron of play, Race finds wonders in the menial events in life. His elegant, flowing prose delivers a cadence of uniformed precision, providing relatable elements to any reader no matter the topic at hand. Race's poetry is meant to inspire and to find common threads, to know the impossible is possible, and to add a little magic into the mundane.
About the Author
Timothy R. Race has always been an active member and leader of his community. In school, he was active in Boy Scouts, later becoming a Cub Master. Now, he is a sponsor for AA and helps others on their journey to sobriety. A father of five, Race hopes to reinforce a sense of empowerment and appreciation for the world and helping others in it.
Creation's Assortments is a 214-page hardbound with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $56.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7154-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/creations-assortments/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/creations-assortments/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
