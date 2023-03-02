Pine Bluff, AR Author Publishes Spirituality Book
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn the Waiting: What to Do When You Are Going Through, a new book by Joycelyn Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Joycelyn Allen has been through a lot, including wanting to take her own life, and sometimes she didn't feel like she had anyone and she didn't want to be a burden to others. She wrote In the Waiting to encourage others and also herself.
This book talks about so many times that she was down and how God got her through each time. It is a mixture of poems, testimonies, scriptures, and prayers. In this book she talks about some things she went through and how God has saved her. Read her book for some encouragement and comfort in your own life.
About the Author
Joycelyn Allen enjoys spending time with her family; she is very family oriented. She enjoys writing poetry and going for walks. She attends a nondenominational church as the prayer warrior and sometimes speaks at the church.
In the Waiting: What to Do When You Are Going Through is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7179-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/in-the-waiting/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-the-waiting-what-to-do-when-you-are-going-through/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
