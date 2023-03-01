San Benito, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFun at the Festival, a new book by Laura Abrego, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fun at the Festival is about a little boy who reluctantly goes to his very first fall festival with his family and best friend and finds himself having a wonderful time surrounded by all the new sights, sounds, activities, and laughter.
About the Author
Laura Abrego is a married, mother of one. She taught Pre-K for four years and has been teaching Spanish for the last three years. She also teaches folklorico for an enrichment program after school and has done choreography for quinceañeras for the last twenty years.
Abrego explains that Fun at the Festival "is actually based on my own family's visit to a fall festival. My husband and I took our son when he was about six years old to a fall festival and he had a lot of fun participating in all the different activities. When writing this book, I also thought about my students. Growing up in South Texas many of my students and former students come from humble backgrounds and have never traveled out of the valley. In our part of Texas, we don't see much fall weather. I wanted to write a book where students can envision what it would be like to visit a real pumpkin patch and fall festival while reading."
Fun at the Festival is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7122-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fun-at-the-festival/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fun-at-the-festival/
