Kaufman, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCotton, a new book by Mark S. Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This inspirational story is about an old football coach being called out of retirement to coach a girls' basketball team. This diverse group of girls tries to come together as a team to try to win a state title. Can an old football coach and a diverse group of young girls form a bond strong enough to win a state title? Or will their differences be too much for them to overcome? This novel is about working together toward a common goal. It is also about the role that leadership plays in bringing people together.
About the Author
Mark S. Harris currently resides in Texas, where he is a sixth generation Texan from Kaufman County. He coached in Texas for over thirty years for football, girls' basketball, and boys' basketball. He is also a retired United States History teacher. His story's main character Cotton is based on a number of coaches that he has encountered in his real life.
Cotton is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3121-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cotton/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cotton/
