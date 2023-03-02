Dover, DE Author Publishes Autobiography
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mutts Family, a new book by Mannie Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Mutts Family is a heartwarming biographical tale of family and friendship, chronicling the childhood and life of author Mannie Brown. By experiencing with him his triumphs, hardships, highs and lows, readers can learn firsthand that no matter what trials you may face, family can always overcome anything as long as they do it together.
About the Author
Mannie Brown, 65 years old, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and attended the NYC Public School system. After receiving his G.E.D. at 58 years old, he moved to Delaware, where he now lives with his wife of 20 years and their daughter. He also has seven kids and one stepdaughter. In his free time, he likes to watch John Wayne westerns, boxing and working out.
The Mutts Family is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4155-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mutts-family/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mutts-family/
