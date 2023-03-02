Go Mini's KY, Locally-Operated Portable Storage Unit Service, Cuts Prices on All Moving and Storage Units as Peak Season Approaches
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLouisville, KY – Local storage and moving unit supplier, Go Mini's of Louisville, has now dropped the price of their portable storage options across the board, offering up to 45% off the total cost of renting a Go Mini unit. As a leading local moving and storage service, Go Mini's KY – operated by Bob Jones of Moon Companies – has discounted the price of every unit for every service they offer. Along with a free initial delivery service discount that is currently running, these combined price cuts are applied to each unit, which is priced based on the service they are used for, which include:
Storing on-site at your location: Now includes only the discounted flat rent fee and the discounted final pick-up fee.
Direct move from one site to another: Now includes only the discounted flat rent fee, the discounted transfer fee, and the discounted final pick-up fee.
Storing at the Go Mini warehouse: Now Includes only the discounted flat rent fee, the discounted transfer fee, the discounted re-delivery fee, and the discounted final pick-up fee.
Why You Should Rent a Go Mini's Portable Storage Unit
According to professionals in the moving industry, approximately 70-80% of all U.S. moves happen between April and September. This is in addition to storage needs rising due to the popularity of renovations and deep cleaning during times of warmer weather, which means that competition and demand for portable storage service increases as the temperatures start climbing. Louisville-operated Go Mini's Portable Storage service has cut the prices on all units, encouraging unit renters to plan ahead and take advantage of cheaper prices now for projects and moves taking place in the upcoming months.
"We want to serve our community here in Louisville as best we can," Jones says. "We have the units, we have the customer service, and all we want now is to address the pre-emptive need for our services so that those who need a portable storage unit have one at the best price and size available."
Jones reports Go Mini's KY to have a leg up on their competitors like PODS®, UNITS®, and 1-800-PACK-RAT, citing larger dimensions, more options, and a locally-grown franchise operatorship that offers customers a tailored experience where they're talking to someone who lives in the area instead of a national call center.
Go Mini's KY has portable storage units available in 12 foot, 16 foot, and 20 foot sizes.
Jones explains that while their units are marketed as equal sizes, Go Mini's KY outsizes the competitors' with more cubic feet across the board. "We know that every inch counts when you're trying to move or store your items, so our units are engineered to give you the largest amount of space possible," Jones said, knowing what consumers are looking for in a portable moving unit after all of his years in the business. "Our 12 foot portable storage units have been measured and give 17 cubic feet more space, our 16 footer gives 31 more cubic feet, and our 20 foot unit is even more unique – you won't find a portable storage unit this big at many of our competitors, and it offers 235 more cubic feet of space than the largest container anywhere else."
The Best Uses of Go Mini's Portable Storage Units
Go Mini's Portable Storage units are comparable to the industry standard, but "with higher-quality units, locally-available help, and worthwhile savings," as Jones describes it.
Go Mini's KY is primarily a local and temporary storage solution service, making them convenient for a wide-spectrum customer base, including, but not limited to:
Jones says that this pricing opportunity that includes the free delivery discount – previously $79 – along with the flat rent, pick-up, transfer, and re-delivery discounts will only be available for a limited time, so those interested in a local storage and moving service should call now to secure a unit. The form for their free quote can be found in the sidebar of each page of their website.
Meet Moon Companies and Go Mini's
Go Mini's is the national parent company that Go Mini's KY is a part of, and it's the fastest-growing portable storage and moving companies in North America. Converting into a franchise model in 2012 gave Louisville the opportunity to become the home of a Go Mini franchise, and Moon Companies jumped at the chance to expand their business.
In addition to Go Mini's portable storage and moving service, Moon Companies also offers portable restroom services, rental dumpsters, grease trap cleaning, trailer leasing and sales, and refrigerated container rentals – all locally-operated and serving Kentucky and the surrounding areas.
Get in Touch with Go Mini's KY
Go Mini's Facebook
Address:
2021 Dubourg Ave. Suite #1
Louisville, KY 40216
Contact:
Phone: 502-547-1763
Fax: (502) 776-7679
Website Contact Form
Check Out Moon's Other Services!
Moon Dumpsters | Moon Grease Trap Cleaning | Moon Portable Restrooms | Moon Refrigeration | Moon Trailer Leasing
