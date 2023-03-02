Lihue, HI Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
March 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMax, a new book by Dutch Medford, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The idea for this book came in the form of a dream that spurred the author into writing "Max," a spellbinding tale of a man finding a 7' tall black metal statue and a small black box made of the same unique material in a debris mound in a strangely formed gulch in Colorado. Later he discovers that the little black box was the power source that brought the statue to life. This is the story of David and Max's fearful first encounter and their eventual bond of friendship that leads the two to journey through the dark side of our Government's power and determination to capture the alien and David with the goal to discover and take position of the two alien crafts, hidden somewhere in a chamber in the Colorado mountains. This is book one of two books planned in this series. Warning, once you start reading this book, you will not want to put it down.
About the Author
Dutch Medford was raised as an only child on a 4,000 acre ranch in Texas and his love of reading science fiction books was his companion and daily escape throughout most of his childhood. Telling stories led to writing stories that helped him develop his imagination and share those stories with people throughout the world. Dutch Medford has lived in Hawaii on the beautiful Island of Kauai for over 33 years and has been married to his wife, Pam, for more than 40 years. He enjoys swimming, snorkeling, and searching for lost treasures. He is a published author and looks forward to writing many more spellbinding tales for his readers to enjoy.
Max is a 746-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-648-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/max-by-dutch-medford/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/max-medford/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
