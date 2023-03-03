Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
March 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sunny Side of Early Childhood, a new book by Shelly S., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on the lives of three children, we see the diverse society of six different races. Although these children may come from very different backgrounds and different races, this children's book shows that paternal love, structural guidance, and a good community can help children become their best version of themselves.
About the Author
Shelly S. is from the South American country of Guyana. Her hobbies consist of writing and traveling, which brought her to the United States.
The Sunny Side of Early Childhood is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1159-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sunny-side-of-early-childhood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sunny-side-of-early-childhood/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us