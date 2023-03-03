Golden, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
March 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Name is Molly, a new book by Deena While and illustrated by Karel Moyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told through the eyes of a baby fish named Molly, My Name is Molly educates children on the importance of aquarium life with tips on how to set up an aquarium and take care of their pet fish.
About the Author
Deena While lives in Golden, Colorado, with her husband, two dogs, two cats, a 200-pound Tortoise named Tiny, and two water turtles named Splish and Splash. While formerly lived in El Cajon, California. She now works at Home Depot in Golden, where she met Karel Moyer, the illustrator of My Name is Molly.
My Name is Molly is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-643-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-name-is-molly/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-name-is-molly/
Contact Information
Contact Us
