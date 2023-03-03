Davenport, IA Author Publishes Political Discussion
March 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnfurled: The Founding of the Second Republic of the United States of America, a new book by Daniel P Aude, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A republic, if you can keep it." Those were Benjamin Franklin's words following the Constitutional Convention of 1787, when asked what system of government the new America would follow.
Unfurled is a futuristic novel which takes place in the United States following the collapse of the federal government. After decades of political stagnation, division among Americans, and the disconnect between the governed and those elected, America is forced to rebuild itself in the wake of total capitulation. Global security and the history of humans are at stake as a group of friends fights against systemic racism kept in place by white supremacy, striving to build a republic that is truly by and for all people.
Unfurled causes readers to pause and consider the path to capitulation America seems to be on today. Authoritarianism is at America's doorstep while many choose to look away, whistling past American inequities.
So, can we keep our republic? The answer is up to you.
About the Author
Daniel P Aude was born into an America that had, only months before, passed the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. He is the second youngest of nine children and was technically skilled even in youth, leading him into a career path of factory work then skilled trades.
In the 1980s, anti-union sentiment was jeopardizing secure jobs in the air traffic industry, and many PATCO union members lost their jobs. It was in this environment that Dan Aude learned about the labor movement and corporate America, and he forged lifelong relationships with members of UAW who continue to provide him with insight into achieving a path to dignity and prosperity for working people.
Dan Aude has two adult children, three grandchildren, and one on the way at the time this book was written, all of whom he loves very much. When not writing, Dan Aude enjoys thinking and learning about people, places, and things all over the world. His travels include Athens, Greece; Barcelona, Spain; Bologna, Italy; Braubach, Germany; Ibiza, Spain; and Bucharest, Romania-where some of his dear friends reside.
Unfurled: The Founding of the Second Republic of the United States of America is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4168-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unfurled/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unfurled-the-founding-of-the-second-republic-of-the-united-states-of-america/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us