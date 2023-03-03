Drexel Hill, PA Author Publishes Memoir
March 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEscaping The Killings and Unplanned Journey to the U.S., a new book by Gemeda Boru, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Escaping The Killings and Unplanned Journey to the U.S. encompasses author Gemeda Boru's life experience, his family's life experience, and the experience of his community under the authoritarian system in Ethiopia. The book touches on the struggle for freedom, activism against all things unjust, and inequality.
About the Author
Gemeda Boru graduated from Temple University with a BBA, and worked as a Senior Revenue Tax Auditor for Pennsylvania for thirty-two years. He raised his three children with his wife, helping them to be successful and productive human beings within the mainstream American society.
Escaping The Killings and Unplanned Journey to the U.S. is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $69.00 (eBook $64.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4287-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/escaping-the-killings-and-unplanned-journey-to-the-u-s/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/escaping-the-killings-and-unplanned-journey-to-the-u-s/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us